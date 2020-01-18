Bash if else Statement
Bash if statement, if else statement, if elif else statement and nested if statement used to execute code based on a certain condition. Condition making statement is one of the most fundamental concepts of any computer programming. Moreover, the decision making statement is evaluating an expression and decide whether to perform an action or not.
In this tutorial, you will learn Bash
if statements and how to use them in your bash script. Moreover, we can understand if statements through the flow diagram.
The Bash
if statements represent the following 4 different type forms.
ifStatement
if..elseStatement
if..elif..elseStatement
- Nested
ifStatements
Bash
if Statement #
The most basic form of
if statement followed by the then statement. The Bash
if statement writes in the following form:
if EXPRESSION
then
STATEMENTS
fi
If the
EXPRESSION evaluates to
True, the
STATEMENTS will execute. If the
EXPRESSION returns
False, execution will move to the next statement.
Let’s take a look at the following example, the check value is positive.
#!/bin/bash
echo -n "Enter a numeric value: "
read value
if [ $value -gt 0 ]
then
echo "Value is Positive"
fi
Save the above code in
if_expr.sh file and run it from the command line:
bash if_expr.sh
The above script will ask you to enter a number. You can enter any positive value. This will give you the following value if you enter any positive value.
Output
Value is Positive
Bash
if..else Statement #
The Bash
if..else statement writes in the following form:
if EXPRESSION
then
STATEMENTS1
else
STATEMENTS2
fi
If the
EXPRESSION evaluates to
True, the
STATEMENTS1 will execute. If
EXPRESSION returns
False, the
STATEMENTS2 will execute.
In the following example, we added
else clause in the previous example.
#!/bin/bash
echo -n "Enter a numeric value: "
read value
if [ $value -gt 0 ]
then
echo "Value is positive"
else
echo "Value is negative"
fi
Finally, the above example check value is positive or negative based on whatever value you enter.
Bash
if..elif..else Statement #
The
else if is used for multiple
if conditions. However, the
else clause is optional. The Bash
if..elif..else statement written the following form.
if EXPRESSION1
then
STATEMENTS1
elif EXPRESSION2
Then
STATEMENTS2
else
STATEMENTS3
fi
If the
EXPRESSION1 evaluates to
True, the
STATEMENTS1 will be executed. If the
EXPRESSION2 evaluates to
True, the
STATEMENTS2 will be executed. However, if all
EXPRESSION evaluates to
False, the
STATEMENTS3 will be executed.
In our previous example, we added the
elif clause.
#!/bin/bash
echo -n "Enter a numeric value: "
read value
if [ $value -gt 0 ]
then
echo "Value is positive"
elif [ $value -eq 0 ]
then
echo "Value is 0"
else
echo "Value is negative"
fi
The above example check value is positive, negative, or equal to zero based on whatever value you enter.
Bash Nested
if Statements #
Lastly, bash allows you to place nested
if statement. You can place multiple
if statement within
if statement.
The following example will prompt you to enter numbers. The script will check value is positive or negative. Even more, check value is more than 10.
#!/bin/bash
echo -n "Enter a numeric value: "
read value
if [ $value -gt 0 ]
then
if [[ $value -ge 10 ]]
then
echo "Value is positive and greater than 10."
else
echo "Value is positive and less than 10."
fi
else
if [[ $value -le -10 ]]
then
echo "Value is negative and more than -10."
else
echo "Value is negative and less than -10."
fi
fi
Final Thoughts
That all you need to know how to
if,
if..else and
if..elif..else statements allow you to control the flow in Bash script based on evaluating the given conditions. Furthermore, we understand if statements through the flow diagram. Even more, we have seen four different if statement examples.
Note: Icon made by Pixelmeetup.
